MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What would you say makes the perfect wedding? The flowers? The dress? Perhaps the venue?

No, it’s an open bar, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans who plan on getting married.

In the survey, 61% say free drinks make a perfect wedding.

Furthermore, 48% say a band, not a DJ, and 44% still want formal attire.

Still, the survey also found that, when it comes to non-negotiable aspects, the venue comes out on top, followed by the cake, the dress code, the best man’s speech and the type of music played.

