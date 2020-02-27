Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Union workers at HealthPartners say they’ve approved a tentative agreement with “a strong majority,” after 15 hours of voting.
The deal effects 1,800 workers, including doctors, RNs, dental hygienists, LPNs, CMAs and physician assistants. They work at more than 30 HealthPartners clinics across the Twin Cities.
The agreement came after the workers had voted to authorize a 7-day strike. They were ready to walk off of their jobs, until a new agreement was reached with their employer following 17 hours of negotiations.
The Service Employees International Union says the new contract will see wage increases of 7.5% over three years, along with protection of employee health plan benefits, and overtime pay provisions.
