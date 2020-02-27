MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota budget officials say the state’s projected surplus is $1.513 billion — $181 million larger than a November estimate.
On Thursday, Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) released the 2020 February Budget and Economic Forecast, saying the state’s budget and economic outlook remain stable.
According to MMB, a small increase to the general fund revenue forecast, as well as a similar-sized reduction in spending estimates, resulted in the projected surplus of $1.513 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021 biennium.
“As in November, the economic outlook is stable but a slowdown remains in the forecast. The small budgetary improvement continues into the next biennium and the structural balance is improved, but budget challenges remain,” MMB said in a statement.
Budget officials will be presenting the forecast late Thursday morning at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.
House Republicans say the budget surplus should be used as tax relief for taxpayers. They’re also calling for the elimination of the “unfair tax” on Social Security.
Democratic House members want to spend half a billion dollars of the surplus on more affordable daycare spots and $25,000 one-time scholarships for a year of pre-kindergarten.
The argument over what to do with the surplus is expected to dominate the legislative session.
You must log in to post a comment.