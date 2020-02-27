Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Contractors for the Minnesota Department of Transportation will remove trees along Highway 12 between Hennepin County Road 6 and Delano next week. A safety coalition has been working to find ways to make the roadway safer, because the number of deadly crashes on it have led some to refer to it as the “corridor of death.”
The tree removal will allow sunlight to melt ice or snow on the highway, and also reduce the severity of crashes involving vehicles that leave the road.
While the trees are being cut down, motorists may see some closures of the highway shoulder during non-peak hours.
MnDOT says crews will not close the shoulder on the eastbound side between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. – or on the westbound side between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The trees are on state property in Orono, Maple Plain and Independence. Crews will be working between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday, March 2 to Friday, March 6.
