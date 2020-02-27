Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash that injured three people.
According to police, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on University Avenue struck another car head-on near 27th Avenue.
Police say the crash caused the striking vehicle to spin around and hit another vehicle.
The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Two other drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the wrong-way driver had a chemical impairment. It’s unknown if it was alcohol or drugs.
