Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Child Is In Critical, But Stable Condition
Filed Under:Child Struck By Vehicle, School Bus, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car while attempting to board a school bus Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Robert Street just south of Plato Boulevard in the West Side neighborhood.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

The driver is cooperating with police.

A St. Paul Public Schools representative said the student is not with the school district.

This is a developing story and WCCO crews are on the way, so check back for more.

Comments