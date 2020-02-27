MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a 7-year-old boy was struck by a car while attempting to board a school bus Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on Robert Street just south of Plato Boulevard in the West Side neighborhood.
The boy was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
The driver is cooperating with police.
St. Paul Police investigating why this car hit a 7-year-old boy crossing the street as he was getting on a school bus. The boy is in critical condition. More on @WCCO at noon pic.twitter.com/uwXIqSBUMu
— KatieSteiner (@KatieSteinertv) February 27, 2020
A St. Paul Public Schools representative said the student is not with the school district.
This is a developing story and WCCO crews are on the way, so check back for more.
