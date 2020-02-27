MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating a homicide in the northwest corner of the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
Officers responded to a disorderly conduct call Wednesday at about 2:20 a.m. on the 1400 block of Arkwright Street. They arrived at a residence to find 28-year-old Monique Saraya Robbins unresponsive on the floor. She later died at Regions Hospital.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and then was taken to Regions Hospital for an evaluation. Police say the man had violated a protection order that Robbins had against him, and he had a separate active arrest warrant. Police say he was interviewed by homicide investigators, but it is not clear if he is in custody.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine Robbins’ cause of death.
