MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Twin Cities janitors plan to walk off the job late Thursday afternoon.
The SEIU union says its holding a one-day Unfair Labor Practice strike starting at 5 p.m.
The 4,000 janitors with SEIU Local 26 are contracted to clean dozens of corporate buildings. They’re asking for better wages, paid sick days, and job training to reduce their impact on climate change.
The union says janitors will be joined by Youth Climate Strikers and other environmental allies who are supporting their call for “green jobs.”
A rally and march is planned in downtown Minneapolis at 6:30 p.m.
