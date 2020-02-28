Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ice castles in New Brighton will close for the season Saturday.
The ice castles located in Long Lake Regional Park have been open since Jan. 17, and drawn thousands of visitors.
The castle features thousands of hand-placed icicles, ice tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and towers.
Ice Castles, a Utah-based company, builds castles in Utah, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Alberta, Canada.
Founder, Brent Christensen, started the company when he built an ice cave for his daughter in the front yard of his home in Utah.
