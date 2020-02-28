MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 80-year-old New Brighton man is accused of having thousands of child pornography files on a computer inside his home, which is also a home day care.
According to charges filed in Ramsey County, 80-year-old Joseph James King faces 15 felony counts of possessing child pornography.
The complaint states that between Feb. 2, 2015 and March 20, 2018, an undercover internet investigation revealed that a computer on the 2000 block of Thorndale Avenue in New Brighton was being used to both download and distribute suspected child pornography.
On June 19, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at the address and seized several computers and external media.
In an interview, King said he and his wife are the only people living at the address. After being shown some of the files that were downloaded in March 2018, he said he recognized the names. He then admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, but insisted he never distributed the files to anyone.
The complaint says over 6,000 files of child pornography files were found in the computers and external media. Of those files, 254 were confirmed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to be known victim files. Fifteen of the known victim files lead to the 15 charges he now faces.
According to the Department of Human Services, a day care was run out of the same address. The day care’s license was suspended on June 21, 2018 – two days after the search warrant was executed.
If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and/or $5,000 fine per charge.
You must log in to post a comment.