Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lakeville late Friday morning.
According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, no deputies involved were harmed, and the suspect was shot. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office reported the shooting at about 11:40 a.m. on the 20800 block of Italy Avenue.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. The sheriff’s office says they will provide additional information via social media in the coming hours.
Check back with WCCO for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.