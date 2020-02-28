Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Washington County say a motorist crashed into a house after a short pursuit overnight.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted pulling over a driver around 1 a.m. Friday, but the driver speed off. A few blocks away, the driver crashed the vehicle into the home, located on Juniper Street in Mahtomedi.
Everyone inside the house is OK and the home is structurally safe.
The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and was then taken into custody.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
You must log in to post a comment.