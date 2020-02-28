MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death following a fire on the northeast side of the city Friday morning.
According to police, the fire was reported at 2:36 a.m. on the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast. Firefighters responded and put out a small fire inside the basement of the building.
After the fire was out, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man inside the building.
Police were called in and a homicide unit collected evidence just in case. Homicide detectives and officers cancassed the area and spoke with some people in the area.
Both the death and fire have been called suspicious.
A medical examiner will be identifying the body and determining cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
