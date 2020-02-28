MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been sentenced to over 23 years in prison in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a south Minneapolis gas station in 2018.
Rodney Jackson was sentenced in Hennepin County Friday.
The criminal complaint said that Jackson and his girlfriend pulled up to the gas station on the 2400 block of Bloomington Avenue on Nov. 6, 2018. They went inside, but when they came out, they found that Jackson’s SUV was trapped between two other vehicles.
An argument ensued and Jackson’s girlfriend began throwing stuff at the driver of one of the vehicles — Mohamed Abdi.
Jackson drove off with the driver of the other vehicle moved, but parked across the street. When Abdi started throwing stones towards the SUV, Jackson stuck a gun outside the window and shot Abdi in the back of the head as he attempted to run away.
Prosecutors had been seeking 30 years in the case.
