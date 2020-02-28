Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an auto shop burglary in central Minnesota on Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report at about 7:42 a.m. of a burglary at Kaiser Iron & Auto, located on Cable Road in Sobieski.
Officials say between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7:15 a.m. on Thursday the suspect(s) made entry into the building through the back window where at least two to three catalytic converters were reported stolen.
This case remains under investigation. If you have any information regarding this incidence, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office asks you to call 320-632-9233.
