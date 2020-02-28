Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will lead a “Keep America Great” rally in downtown St. Paul next week.
According to Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, Pence is coming to Minnesota to “celebrate the successes our country has achieved under President Trump’s leadership.”
Pence will lead the rally on Thursday, March 5 at 5 p.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel.
To register for tickets to this event, click here.
