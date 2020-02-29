Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Savage Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in the parking lot of a Target store in southern Minnesota on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Savage Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in the parking lot of a Target store in southern Minnesota on Friday.
Police officers responded to reports of a male bleeding from his head at about 7:30 p.m. In the 14000 block of State Highway 13, they found a man with a “large wound to his head,” who was semi-conscious and breathing.
The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 952-882-2600.
You must log in to post a comment.