MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Savage Police Department is investigating an assault that happened in the parking lot of a Target store in southern Minnesota on Friday.

Police officers responded to reports of a male bleeding from his head at about 7:30 p.m. In the 14000 block of State Highway 13, they found a man with a “large wound to his head,” who was semi-conscious and breathing.

The parking lot of the Target store in Savage on Friday
(credit: CBS)

The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 952-882-2600.

