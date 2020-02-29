Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man whose body was discovered in a small fire inside the basement of a Minneapolis building. Authorities say the man died of “complex homicidal violence.”
Fifty-two year old Wayne Jacob Arvidson’s body was discovered in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to Minneapolis police, a fire on the northeast side of the city in the 1800 block of Central Avenue Northeast was reported at 2:36 a.m. Firefighters responded and put out a small fire inside the basement of the building. After the fire was out, firefighters discovered the body of a deceased man inside.
Police were called in and a homicide unit canvassed the building and spoke with people in the area.
Both the death and the fire were quickly described as “suspicious.”
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
