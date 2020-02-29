Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Jennifer Mayerle


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

Elm Creek Park District in Maple Grove

Free Play Snow Day at Three Rivers Park District

Minneapolis Home + Garden Show

Minnesota Monthly Food & Wine Experience

Chankaska Creek Ranch & Winery

Grumpy Old Men Festival – Wabasha

Cambria College Classic

Jennifer Mayerle

Comments