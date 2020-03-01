Primary Guide:
Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Talking Points: Rep. Jim Hagedorn Talks Cancer Diagnosis, Re-Election Effort
One of the most closely watched congressional races in the country this fall will be in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. It’s a swing district where both Republicans and Democrats have recently won. The incumbent this fall is first term Republican Jim Hagedorn.
Alexandria's Kensington Runestone Stands Out As Minnesota's Mystery
"The story goes that Olof Ohman and his sons found it while they were clearing land."
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Elevated Chance For Spring Flooding In Upper Mississippi River Drainage Area
Among the areas that the North-Central River Forecast Center is most concerned about is the Red River of the North basin.
Minnesota Weather: Mild, Sunny Stretch Welcomed By Many
Sunday was the perfect day for a walk along the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for sunshine.
Minnesota Weather: Get Ready For A Warm Weekend With Sunny Skies, Highs Near 40
Southerly winds are pushing warm air into Minnesota, setting the stage for a warm February weekend, with sunny skies and highs well above average.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Porzingis Scores 38, Mavericks Beat Timberwolves 111-91
Being without All-Star guard Luka Doncic for 13 games this season, the Dallas Mavericks have discovered how to stay successful without their leading scorer and assist man.
St. Croix Prep Basks In A Season Spent Being Unstoppable
The school is gaining recognition because of the boys' basketball team, a team that has not lost a game.
Hill-Murray's Girls Basketball Coach Erin Herman Honored For 500th Career Win
What makes her status more fascinating is that she is not a teacher. She's the principal, a rare combination these days.
Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon Lead Magic Over Timberwolves, 136-125
The Timberwolves have lost 19 of their last 21 games, and 11 of their last 12 in Orlando.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
3 Of The Best Places In Minneapolis For Chinese Cuisine
Craving Chinese food? We've crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Minneapolis.
St. Paul's 3 Best Places For Affordable Pizza
Looking to sample the best pizza around town and don't want to break the bank?
4 Of The Best Places For Wine In Minneapolis
Looking to try the best wine bars in town? You may want to check in on some of the city's most renowned restaurants.
4 Best Places To Go In Minneapolis's Seward Neighborhood
Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch place to a tattoo spot.
Here Are 4 Of St. Paul's Top Tattoo Parlors
In search of a new favorite tattoo spot on the east side of the metro? Here are four of the top-ranked shops.
These Are 4 Of The Best Places For Mexican In Minneapolis
We crunched the numbers to find the top Mexican spots around Minneapolis.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Events & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
Good Question
What Causes Back Pain? And How Can One Minimize It?
According to the American Chiropractic Association, back pain will happen to 80-percent of people in their lifetimes.
What Do Travelers Need To Know Before Taking Trips In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Outbreak?
While the spring breaks of Americans likely won’t include any travel to China, the coronavirus has now spread to at least 30 countries, including the United States.
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: The Art Of Spearfishing Decoys
Brian Shallbetter doesn't consider spearfishing an escape from reality, but rather a dive into it.
Events & Contests
Casting Call For 'Survivor'
Join WCCO-TV at the Twin Cities Auto Show at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Thursday, March 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the chance to become a contestant on “Survivor!”
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
Allina Health Introduces Wayfinding App For Abbott Northwestern Hospital
March 1, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Allina Health has created a free app that offers step-by-step directions inside their hospital for patients, visitors and guests.
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.