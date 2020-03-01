Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Bernie Sanders has released more information about his Primary Eve rally scheduled for St. Paul ahead of the state’s first presidential primary since 1992.
On Sunday, the campaign said Rep. Ilhan Omar will join Sanders in St. Paul Monday for the “Get Out The Vote” concert rally. The concert will also feature a performance from Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Fifteen states are casting their ballots on March 3, a day that can make or break the chances of a candidate to win the nomination.
The event is scheduled for the Saint Paul Rivercentre at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.
