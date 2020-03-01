MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Protesters calling for Myon Burrell’s release prompted the cancellation of Amy Klobuchar’s rally in St. Louis Park Sunday evening.
Organizers gathered outside of St. Louis Park High School with signs and megaphones in support that Burrell was wrongfully convicted in 2002. Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney at the time.
Protestors entered the rally at St. Louis Park HS. The group is here in support of Myon Burrell, convicted of killing a teenager several years ago, for which he maintains his innocence. Sen. Klobuchar was the county attorney during Burrell's first trial.
The protesters made their way into the rally and onto the stage, which delayed Klobuchar’s rally scheduled to start at 8 p.m. After about a 40-minute delay, the rally was confirmed to be canceled.
BREAKING: The rally has been CANCELED.
“The campaign offered a meeting with the Senator if they (protestors) would leave the stage after being on stage for more than an hour. After the group initially agreed, they backed out of the agreement and we are cancelling the event,” Klobuchar’s campaign spokesperson said.
St. Louis Park Police are on the scene, but haven’t done anything yet.
