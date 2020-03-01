MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most closely watched congressional races in the country this fall will be in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

It’s a swing district where both Republicans and Democrats have recently won. The incumbent this fall is first term Republican Jim Hagedorn.

Last month, Hagedorn announced he was fighting stage 4 kidney cancer and that he has been battling it for a year. Hagedorn’s wife is Jennifer Carnahan, the Minnesota GOP Party Chair.

Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District is one of the few congressional districts in the country that consistently flips between Democratic and Republicans control. It’s a district that extends from southeastern Minnesota west to the South Dakota border.

Democrat Tim Walz held the seat for 12 years from 2007 to 2019, which is when he became Governor. He was succeeded by a Republican Jim Hagedorn, who in 2018 beat his Democratic opponent Dan Feehan by less than 1,500 votes.

Hagadorn’s wife, Carnahan, has been coordinating the Republican election strategy in Minnesota, including for President Trump who has said repeatedly he hopes to win the state this fall.

Congressman Hagedorn and Chair Carnahan were guests on WCCO Sunday Morning.

Hagedorn talked about his diagnosis.

“I feel great. I haven’t missed any work over it. In fact, much to the chagrin of the liberals, I haven’t missed vote due to illness,” he said.

Carnahan also talked about Hagedorn’s actions after the diagnosis.

“I am impressed and inspired by how strong he has been and how committed he is to his job and fighting for people of the 1st District, flying out to Washington D.C. for votes and then coming back and working on the weekends,” she said.

Hagedorn is a strong supporter of Trump and his policies. He may face the same opponents he did two years ago in Democrat Dan Feehan, a former teacher, decorated Army veteran and Pentagon official.

Feehan and several others will face off in the Democratic primary in August.

