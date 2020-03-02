Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead and another is in stable condition after a shooting in central Minnesota on Sunday morning.
Law enforcement says a man was shot in Silver Lake around 11 a.m. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.
The alleged shooter was later found dead inside of a home.
The incident happened on 207th Street, east of Silver Lake.
The names of the people involved have not been released and the incident remains under investigation.
