MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed following a house fire late Sunday night in the west metro.
Crews responded to the fire in Long Lake around 11 p.m. They found the home’s first floor engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the second floor.
Two adults were able to escape the house, but one man died inside. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
Fire officials say crews took a defensive stance in fighting the blaze, adding that tankers were brought in because of poor water supply.
The Minnesota Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the fire.
