MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Becker wrestler is recovering at home Monday night after a scary moment during Saturday’s State Wrestling Tournament.

After his 220-pound semifinal match, Brayden Weber collapsed while walking off the mat. His heart stopped, and first responders had to perform CPR to save his life.

“It’s something as a parent you never want to see, your child in a position where you can’t help,” Sara Waytashek, Brayden’s mother, said.

Weber was one match away from the State Finals. But early in his semifinal match he and his opponent bumped heads. He was cleared to keep wrestling but never felt right.

“I knew something was seriously wrong because I never get that tired,” Weber said. “The last thing I remember is him cradling me up and I was on my back and I blacked out after that.”

While walking off the mat after the match Weber collapsed, face first.

Thankfully the same doctor that checked him for a concussion was there and performed CPR, saving Weber’s life. He was rushed to Regions Hospital. By Saturday night he was starting to feel like himself again.

“I feel totally normal. I feel like nothing really happened,” Weber said.

Weber’s family says the good news is his initial test results didn’t show anything wrong. But it’s still frustrating not knowing what happened.

He still has to take a stress test which will hopefully provide some answers. In the meantime hundreds of messages of support have poured in. His opponents even honored him on the medal stand after the tournament.

“That was actually a cool gesture by all of them and stuff like that. But the support all across the state has been crazy,” Weber said.

And on Monday afternoon he got to meet and thank the doctor who helped save his life.

“They got to share a very long and meaningful hug. And that was amazing,” Waytashek said.

Weber is also a standout football player. He says he will definitely be back on the football field in the fall and on the wrestling mat next winter.