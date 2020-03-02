MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The last few days’ worth of developments have narrowed the field for the Democratic party’s current presidential front-runner, Bernie Sanders.

And Sanders supporters were gathering at the RiverCentre in St. Paul Monday afternoon in anticipation of a rally appearance by their candidate at 7 p.m.

As high as the stakes were for Bernie Sanders earlier, they are even higher now as the party’s moderates are uniting behind former vice-president Joe Biden. The race had been tightening between Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sanders on her home turf as his campaign surged nationally.

The results on Tuesday night will show whether Klobuchar’s decision cleared a path to victory in Minnesota for Sanders, or whether her endorsement of Biden swayed many voters in a state where he had tepid support.

Sanders spent Sunday in Los Angeles, before stopping in Utah on Monday, making final rounds before Super Tuesday.

Minnesota is a state where he has growing support. Just today, the campaign announced Minnesota Rep. Raymond Dehn is endorsing Bernie Sanders. He is one among a list of state officials voicing their support of Sanders. Rep. Ilhan Omar has been vocal for months about her support, standing with the Senator at a previous rally in Minneapolis.

WCCO talked with Sanders campaign about the latest developments.

“I’ve weighed my pros and cons. I’m not an uneducated voter,” Kathleen Doherty, of Fridley, said. “They can get behind Joe if they want but I’m behind Bernie all the way, all the way.”

Earlier, Sanders’ campaign sent a list of endorsement from local leaders in Northfield, Savage and Cloquet; it appears they are working the entire state here in Minnesota. And there is a long list of union support behind Sanders.

