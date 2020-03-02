Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County officials are investigating after a body was discovered in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minneapolis Sunday.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:15 p.m. Minneapolis Public Safety officials asked for assistance from the sheriff’s office in recovering a body from the river near 44th Street East and West River Road.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to help identify the person and to determine how the body came to be in the river,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said. “At this point, the investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to go on. We will keep the public informed as we have further information.”
