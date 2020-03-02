MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The downtown Minneapolis restaurant where a weekend shooting left one person injured says that it will boost security to prevent further issues.
The owners of the Breakfast Bar of Minnesota released a statement not long after the shooting Sunday evening inside the restaurant on the 300 block 1st Avenue North.
Minneapolis police say someone got into a fight with a staff member and the staff member was shot, suffering a minor wound. The shooter ran from the scene. Police are still looking for the suspect.
In a statement, the restaurant said that its security staff reacted promptly to diffuse the situation, adding that it will be open for normal business hours this week.
“The learning from this unfortunate incident is that we will increase our safety and security measures to prevent any further issues and to continue to provide a comfortable space to enjoy the vibe and a meal,” the restaurant’s statement said.
The Breakfast Bar of Minnesota serves southern comfort food and breakfast fare, such as chicken and waffles, buttermilk pancakes and Cajun shrimp and grits.
Online, people showed their support for the restaurant in the wake of the shooting. One Facebook post urged people not to let the actions of one person hurt the reputation of a good business.
You must log in to post a comment.