MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced she was suspending her presidential campaign and will endorse Joe Biden at a rally later Monday evening.
Klobuchar’s announcement comes on the heels of the withdrawal of other contenders, like Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who on Sunday dropped his presidential bid. On Saturday, billionaire Tom Steyer dropped out of the presidential race after he finished behind Joe Biden in South Carolina.
Rachel Dratch, who in recent months had begun dropping by her old stomping grounds of “Saturday Night Live” to portray Klobuchar in the show’s Democratic debate skits, tweeted at Klobuchar following Monday’s announcement.
“Thanks @amyklobuchar for being such a good sport throughout the SNL campaign season. I admire the heck out of you, and I think you would’ve made a great president,” Dratch wrote.
Thanks @amyklobuchar
for being such a good sport throughout the SNL campaign season. I admire the heck out of you, and I think you would have made a great president. pic.twitter.com/vQHjPoooBl
— Rachel Dratch (@TheRealDratch) March 2, 2020
Biden is currently trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders by just two national delegates as the candidates head into Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states will head to the polls.
For those who already voted for Klobuchar early, they will not have a chance to change their vote. WCCO’s Heather Brown addressed the issue of what happens to early votes here.
