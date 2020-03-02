MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz along with Minnesota health officials addressed coronavirus preparations in the state Monday.
State officials urged calm at a morning news conference, saying they expect the virus to come to Minnesota, but that the state is prepared.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the state now has the ability to test hundreds per day for coronavirus.
Federal assistance is also likely to come and emergency plans are in place.
With spring break on the horizon for many, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm says there’s no reason to change domestic travel plans for now.
MDH commissioner just thanked people for going to stores and heeding message to prepare. @WCCO
— Kate Raddatz (@KateRaddatz) March 2, 2020
