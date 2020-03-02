MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Oakdale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is behind a recent string of thefts from convenience stores and local businesses.
Investigators say an Asian man in his early twenties entered a Oakdale Holiday gas station on February 27 and requested change for a dollar. When the cashier opened the cash register, the suspect reached across the counter and stole money before driving off in a dark Jeep SUV.
Not long after, police say he did the same thing at the Smokedale tobacco shop in Oakdale. A similar incident was also reported at a HyVee gas station.
Days later, on Sunday, March 1 police officers say a man asked for change for a dollar at a different Holiday store in Oakdale. When the cashier opened his till, the man grabbed the cashier’s arm and stole money from the register.
Police believe the suspect is the same man from the previous thefts. No weapons have been displayed or implied in the incidents and no injuries have been reported. The suspect’s Jeep has a stolen license plate on it, reading “CBB932.”
You must log in to post a comment.