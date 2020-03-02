Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An 82-year-old man died Sunday following a crash in the south metro involving two semis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. on the exit from Burnsville Parkway to southbound Interstate 35W.
A Mercury sedan tried to move for a semi that was merging from the shoulder. The sedan wasn’t able to change lanes due to traffic and slammed on the brakes.
Another semi behind the sedan tried to stop, but crashed into the back of the car, pushing it into the other semi.
Killed in the crash was the sedan’s driver, Richard Segers, of Savage. A passenger in the car, a 50-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was hurt, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither of the semi drivers were injured.
You must log in to post a comment.