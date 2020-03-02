Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in northern Minnesota are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car over the weekend.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Saturday evening near the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 109, near Mission Township.
Deputies found the body of a 51-year-old Merrifield man lying in the northbound lane of County Road 3. The driver of the car that struck the man stopped and cooperated with authorities.
The sheriff’s office says the man killed appeared to be in the lane of traffic at the time of the crash. He was wearing all black.
The name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending the notification of family.
