MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s dropping out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden.
Klobuchar was in Salt Lake City, Utah for another rally Monday. Now, she’ll fly to Dallas, Texas to meet with former vice president Joe Biden.
The decision comes one day after protesters forced her campaign to cancel a political rally in St. Louis Park. Protesters filled the stage before the event could start.
Organizers gathered outside of St. Louis Park High School with signs and megaphones calling for the release of Myon Burrell — a man they say was wrongfully convicted in 2002 while Klobuchar was the Hennepin County attorney.
Just two days away from Super Tuesday — Minnesota’s turn to cast its ballot in the Democratic primary -– hundreds of attendees headed home without hearing from the candidate.
Klobuchar posted sixth place finishes in Nevada and South Carolina.
