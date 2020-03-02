Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pretty much everyone can agree that parenting is not easy. But if you’re a parent, do you think you are doing a better job than your own parents?
A new survey shows three in four parents think they’re doing a better job than their own parents.
Three-quarters also said they think it’s harder being a parent now than it was when they were growing up.
A vast majority surveyed, 78%, also said they are determined not to recreate negative aspects of their childhood for their own kids.
