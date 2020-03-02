Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is National Read Across America Day. However, only about a third of American fourth graders are reading at the level they should.
Reading Partners is a national organization which pairs young children with staff tutors and community volunteers to practice reading. In the Twin Cities, about 750 Reading Partners volunteer to help more than 500 students.
