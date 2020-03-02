Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit 3M during a stop in Minnesota on Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit 3M during a stop in Minnesota on Thursday.
Face masks produced by the Minnesota-based manufacturing conglomerate have been on the front lines during the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday Pence tweeted that he is grateful for the work 3M is doing amid the health scare.
This Thursday I will be visiting @3M in Minnesota. We are grateful for the work @3M is doing to aid in the Coronavirus response as they work to produce protective equipment that will help keep our health care providers and those affected by the virus safe.
— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 2, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.