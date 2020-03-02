Primary Guide:Click here to learn all about the candidates in Super Tuesday's presidential primary.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:3M, Coronavirus, Face Masks, Mike Pence, Vice President Mike Pence


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit 3M during a stop in Minnesota on Thursday.

Face masks produced by the Minnesota-based manufacturing conglomerate have been on the front lines during the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

How Effective Are Face Masks?

On Monday Pence tweeted that he is grateful for the work 3M is doing amid the health scare.

Comments