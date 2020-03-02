Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A popular streaming service says it is continuing to negotiate amid a contract dispute that threatens to remove a sports network that many Minnesota sports fans turn to to watch their favorite teams.
Most Minnesota Twins, Wild, Timberwolves, Lynx and United games are streamed on Fox Sports North.
On February 27 YouTube TV originally said it was dropping Fox Regional Sports Networks and YES Network, after failing to reach an agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting Group (the company that owns the media).
YouTube TV said viewers would not be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from local FOX Regional Sports Networks or YES Network after Saturday, February 29.
However, as of March 2 the content is still available.
