Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been arrested after a teenager shot in Savage last week died of his injuries.
Savage police say that the victim was 16 years old.
Officers responded to the west parking lot of Target on Friday, Feb. 28. There they found a boy who had been shot in the head. He died the next day.
Police say they have taken a 44-year-old and 43-year-old, along with a 16-year-old, into custody. All of them are from Prior Lake.
They’re being held in Scott County Jail awaiting formal charges.
The case is still under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.