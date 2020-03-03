Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 4 year-old Wisconsin student is recovering after she was hit by a car while boarding a school bus.
She was hit on Tuesday morning, in the Village of Radisson, at the intersection of State Road 70 and Martin Street. After an initial investigation, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office took a 63 year-old Hayward woman into custody; their investigation indicated she had passed the bus on the right side, hitting the student with her GMC Terrain.
When first responders arrived, the student was under the front of the Hayward woman’s car. She was taken into custody for recklessly causing injury and issued citations for multiple traffic offences.
