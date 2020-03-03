Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-month-old girl that happened early on Tuesday morning.
Police officers responded to the Days Inn hotel on Normandale Boulevard to reports of a child not breathing just before 4 a.m.
On scene they found an unconscious 4-month-old girl with her parents. First responders attempted to save the child, and she was transported to Children’s Hospital.
At the hospital, the girl was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and police say the parents are cooperating with the on-going investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.