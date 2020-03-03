MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 17-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing 39-year-old Steven Markey in an attempted armed robbery last summer in northeast Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Jered Ohsman, 17, was scheduled to stand trial as an adult but entered a straight plea Monday to intentional second-degree murder.
According to the criminal complaint, Markey was shot on June 11 at the intersection on 14th Avenue Northeast and Tyler Street Northeast. Police say Ohsman and a 15-year-old, who was also charged in the fatal shooting, were armed with guns wearing bandanas over their faces when they attempted to steal the victim’s car and rob him.
Surveillance video showed the teens fleeing the scene on Tyler Street heading south. They changed their clothing and hid a backpack under a set of stairs. Officers found the backpack, guns, and other personal items belonging to the teens.
During the attempted robbery, the teens shot the victim multiple times and the victim later died from his gunshot wounds. Ohsman will be sentenced April 17. He still faces two first-degree aggravated robbery charges.
