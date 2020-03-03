MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the Democratic primary race Monday after outlasting higher-profile rivals in the race.

Soon after, she joined fellow former contenders Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke in endorsing Joe Biden ahead of Super Tuesday.

On CBS This Morning, she talked Super Tuesday and her support for the former vice president.

She said she took a step back after South Carolina, where she placed sixth with 3.1% of the vote.

“We were going to win Minnesota. We had our polls, several public ones, and I knew that. But then I thought, ‘What is our path?’ and, ‘What’s really important to me?’” she said. “And what’s really important to me is beating Donald Trump and while I would of loved to be that candidate, I think Joe Biden is going to be a great president. He’s going to bring decency back and dignity to the White House, which to me is the No. 1 priority for this country.”

On the topic of Bernie Sanders, Klobuchar reiterated that she does believe there should be a socialist heading the Democratic ticket.

“We have to have someone – as one prominent Democrat said — who is actually listening to where the people are,” she said. “That prominent Democrat was Barack Obama, he said it a few months ago.”

When asked if Biden offered her anything, like a position in the administration, she said, “No, not at all.” Klobuchar said she never looks at hypotheticals when asked if she would be Biden’s vice president.