MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Oakdale Police Department says a 24-year-old man – who was wanted after a string of thefts — has turned himself into police.

Investigators say they received an “outstanding amount of support from the community to help identify the suspect,” who was photographed on multiple surveillance cameras.

(credit: Oakdale Police Department)

He allegedly entered several gas stations and asked the cashiers if they had change for a dollar, before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing the area in a Jeep SUV.

(credit: Oakdale Police Department)

