MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Oakdale Police Department says a 24-year-old man – who was wanted after a string of thefts — has turned himself into police.
Investigators say they received an “outstanding amount of support from the community to help identify the suspect,” who was photographed on multiple surveillance cameras.
He allegedly entered several gas stations and asked the cashiers if they had change for a dollar, before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing the area in a Jeep SUV.
