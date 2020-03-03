Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump has won Minnesota’s Republican primary on Super Tuesday.
The results were expected because the Republican ran uncontested. Because the race was uncontested, the Associated Press did not tabulate results.
As of 8 p.m., Minnesota’s Democratic primary is still a tossup between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. CBS News projects Joe Biden picked up early wins in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. CBS News projects Bernie Sanders will win his home state of Vermont.
In 2016, Florida Senator Marco Rubio won Minnesota’s Republican primary.
