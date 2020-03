A Duluth man was sentenced to 36 years and 8 months in prison for second degree murder after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his wife to death during an argument while their children were in the home.

Police say Ryan Jazdzewski murdered his wife Nicole on June 2, 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, police officers were called to their Chester Park home in Duluth after reports of a “child screaming in the alley.”

Police found Ryan with blood on his hands and clothes. He told investigators he had a “horrible fight” with his wife and that he “lost it.” According to the Duluth News Tribune, Nicole Jazdzewski had wanted a divorce.

Police found her inside the home with several stab wounds. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The sentencing marks a substantial upward departure from Minnesota sentencing guidelines, because of the presence of their three child during the murder and the particular cruelty of the act, the attorney’s office said.

According to a release, “the defendant agreed that the number of injuries he inflicted met the definition of particular cruelty, a separate aggravating factor under the guidelines.”

The family of Nicole Jazdzewski released a statement following the sentencing: