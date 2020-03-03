MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say an 18-year-old was killed over the weekend when he crashed during his first time riding a snowmobile.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Saturday afternoon as the teenager, identified as Paul Peterson of Motley, was leaving the Wahoo Valley Bar and Grill, about 20 miles northeast of the city of Wadena.
Peterson was snowmobiling for the first time with his family and left the restaurant ahead of them, the sheriff’s office said. While riding on a frozen river, Peterson’s snowmobile snagged a tree, throwing him from the vehicle.
Peterson’s father found him moments later. Life-saving efforts were attempted, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says Peterson was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor.
You must log in to post a comment.