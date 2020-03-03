MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota consistently has the best voter turnout in the country and is seeing a recent uptick in youth voter numbers.
In 2014, just 23% of 18 to 29 year-olds took part in the political process. In 2018, however, that number jumped to 43%, which was the highest in the country.
At the University of Minnesota, some students said they had a lot of motivation to participate in this primary.
“It’s an important part of determining our future, especially since we’re becoming the age that we’re participating in more adult things like health care and work and jobs and stuff like that,” said Abigail Meyers, a student at the university.
At one point, the Grace University Lutheran Church, one of the on-campus voting precincts, saw lines out the door.
