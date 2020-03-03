MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was walking with his girlfriend in downtown Minneapolis.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Varnell Allen entered a straight plea to the sole count of second-degree intentional murder Tuesday morning. He was scheduled to go to trial April 20, but now he will be sentenced on that date.
According to the complaint, Herrera Garcia, 21, was walking along Hennepin Avenue at 8th Street with his girlfriend just before 10:30 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by Allen, pulled up and yelled something at them. Herrera Garcia reportedly yelled something back.
Allen then stopped the vehicle and got out, along with his passenger. The two started fighting with Herrera Garcia, pistol whipping him. After the physical altercation, Herrera Garcia was eventually shot in the chest.
A witness recorded the vehicle’s license plate and reported it to police as Allen and his passenger drove off.
Officers apprehended Allen a short time later in south Minneapolis.
On Tuesday, the attorney’s office said Allen admitted to not knowing the victim before he intentionally shot and killed him.
Allen could receive a sentence of approximately 21 years to 30 years in prison.
